Fate of Honest Abe statues under review in Chicago, honestly

A city commission is reviewing the fate of Abraham Lincoln statues in Chicago. No decision has been made about removing the statutes, but it is noteworthy that in the biggest city in the “Land of Lincoln” monuments to the nation’s 16th president would even be considered. The city is reviewing statues of historical figures as part of a “racial healing and historical reckoning project” that began last summer. Others being considered are statues of presidents George Washington, Ulysses S. Grant and William McKinley. Chicago has already removed statues of Christopher Columbus after activists, angered over his subjugation of Native Americans, clashed with police.