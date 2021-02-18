Former WWE wrestlers take brain damage case to Supreme Court

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Dozens of former pro wrestlers who claimed World Wrestling Entertainment failed to protect them from repeated head injuries are taking their case to the U.S. Supreme Court. A lawyer for the former wrestlers, most of them stars in the 1980s and 1990s, filed a request late Wednesday asking the Supreme Court to hear appeals of lower court rulings that dismissed their lawsuits against the WWE. Among the plaintiffs were Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka, Joseph “Road Warrior Animal” Laurinaitis and Chris “King Kong Bundy” Pallies, all of whom have died. Their lawyer says the WWE didn’t warn its wrestlers about the risks of head injuries. The WWE denies the allegations.