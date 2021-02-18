German police crack down on Berlin organized crime families

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say hundreds of police and other investigators have raided more than 20 buildings in Berlin and the surrounding state of Brandenburg in a crackdown on two feuding organized crime families. Two people, a 44-year-old and a 22-year-old, were arrested during the Thursday morning raids, police said. Police were investigating illegal drug and weapons trafficking, as well as bodily harm charges linked to a “clash of clans” between an Arab and a Chechen organized crime family last November, prosecutors said. In all, more than 500 personnel were involved in the raids.