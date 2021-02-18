Kansas lawmaker accused of past abuse gets written warning

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A new Kansas legislator accused of abusive behavior before taking office received a written warning Thursday from a committee that investigated his conduct. A letter from the committee delivered Thursday to Democratic state Rep. Aaron Coleman of Kansas City, Kansas, also directed him to accept a fellow lawmaker as a mentor. The letter told the 20-year-old Coleman that his past conduct was “unfitting” for a lawmaker and that he and the House’s top Democrat must choose a mentor. Some Democrats had hoped the House would expel Coleman but Republicans were wary of disciplining a lawmaker over conduct before taking office. Coleman declined comment after receiving the letter.