LAKES AREA NEWS: Lake Minnewashta prepares for summer season

Okoboji, IA Area (KUOO Radio) - Mitigation strategies are in place for the upcoming season for curly leaf pond weed in the Iowa Great Lakes.

Mike Hawkins of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the plan is similar to last year but there will be some additional work on Lake Minnewashta. "Just through some surveys and some work that we did last year we noticed a lot of heavy curly leaf pond weed right along the shoreline early on on Lake Minnewashta so getting that area treated. So the total number of acres is going to be fairly similar to last year and then of course we'll have some mechanical harvesting go on as well."

Hawkins says they are currently getting contracts in place for the work.