Literary group: Trump suit settlement protects journalists

NEW YORK (AP) — A literary group that sued then-President Donald Trump with claims that he repeatedly violated the First Amendment in dealing with the media says a settlement it reached will protect journalists. PEN America, a literary and human rights organization, said the deal it reached with the government Thursday leaves intact a judge’s ruling last year that upheld its standing to challenge Trump’s threats and acts of retaliation against journalists and the media. The organization sued Trump in Manhattan federal court in 2018, saying he is not free to use the power and authority of the U.S. government to punish and stifle the press. It said the lawsuit was meant to benefit its 7,500 members. A spokesperson for government lawyers declined comment.