No. 1 Florida carries ultra-high expectations into opener

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan might have the easiest or toughest job in college baseball this season. “Sully” has what’s widely considered the deepest and most talented team in the country. He can pencil in last year’s lineup and feel pretty good about his chances since Florida won 16 of 17 games before the coronavirus pandemic shuttered the 2020 season. He also has some daunting decisions ahead in terms of who to play and who to sit as the Gators try to pick up where they left off and remain the team to beat.