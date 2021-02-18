Norfolk business owners react to expiration of mask mandate

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Norfolk's mask mandate officially expired on Tuesday night. Some small business owners in Norfolk are taking the news in stride.

"I don't care if there's a mandate or not. It's more of how do you accommodate within having a mandate or not having a mandate and still be able to deliver good service and product and still have people believe in what you do" said Daniel Orwa, owner of the 411 Restaurant and Lounge.

Orwa said even though the mandate no longer is in place, most of his customers walk in wearing masks anyway.

The same sentiment is echoed by Rohn Wagner, who owns the Brand, a fashion accessories store in downtown Norfolk.

"I'm never in a situation where I have more than 10 people in a cluster for more than 15 minutes so the environment of the store doesn't lend itself to create a situation where people put themselves, in essence, harms way in a situation we've been told to avoid. My store is the exact opposite of that," said Wagner.

Wagner also feels comfortable with the expiration of the mandate because he has faith in city leaders to make the right decision, based on scientific data.

Orwa and Wagner encourage people to come to their stores, and continue to support small business.

Although the mandate no longer is in place, Norfolk's mayor encourages residents to continue to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, like wearing face coverings when social distancing isn't possible.