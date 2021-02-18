Pickup driver sent to hospital for life-threatening injuries after trapped inside on-fire vehicle

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - A pickup driver has been sent to the hospital with severe injuries after a multi-vehicle crash south of Le Mars, Iowa.

A press release from the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred at about 9 a.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of C-38.

When deputies and paramedics arrived at the scene, they determined two pickups and a semi were involved in the crash.

Authorities say a semi hauling grain had pulled out onto C-38 when a GMC pickup owned by Plymouth Dairy Farms Inc. rear-ended the semi's trailer.

That pickup driver was trapped in his vehicle, which then caught on fire. Le Mars Fire/Rescue were able to extinguish the fire and extricate the driver within 15 minutes of the of call. He was sent to a Sioux City hospital with life-threatening injuries.

During the crash, a Ram pickup traveling on C-38 rear-ended the GMC truck.

The driver of the Ram pickup, 26-year-old Alec Wolf of Remsen, Iowa, and the driver of the semi, 33-year-old Jordan Mulder of Sioux Center, Iowa, sustained no injuries in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, but authorities believe weather conditions played a role.