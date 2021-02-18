Sign-up for Siouxland District Health’s Feb. 24 vaccine clinic opens today at 3 p.m.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Registration begins Thursday afternoon for the next COVID-19 clinic hosted by Woodbury County's Siouxland District Health Department.

Phone lines and the SDHD's website open at 3 p.m. Thursday.

The number to call for this clinic is (712)-234-3922. If try calling before registration opens, it won't go through.

Sign-ups are for the next clinic on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

As vaccines continue to be rolled out, demand for the vaccines is very high. Last week, appointments were filled in under 30 minutes.

Those who qualify for this round of vaccines include: