Sign-up for Siouxland District Health’s Feb. 24 vaccine clinic opens today at 3 p.m.New
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Registration begins Thursday afternoon for the next COVID-19 clinic hosted by Woodbury County's Siouxland District Health Department.
Phone lines and the SDHD's website open at 3 p.m. Thursday.
The number to call for this clinic is (712)-234-3922. If try calling before registration opens, it won't go through.
Sign-ups are for the next clinic on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
As vaccines continue to be rolled out, demand for the vaccines is very high. Last week, appointments were filled in under 30 minutes.
Those who qualify for this round of vaccines include:
- Anyone 65 and older
- Law enforcement officers and firefighters
- Child welfare and social workers
- PK-12 school staff
- Early child care education workers and health care workers.