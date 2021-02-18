Southwest Power Pool moves to Energy Emergency Alert Level 1

(KTIV) -- Southwest Power Pool declared an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Level 1 at 6:25 p.m.

According to the release, that means all available generation resources in its 14-state area are able to meet their forecasted electricity demand. SPP declared a period of conservative operations lasting until Saturday, Feb. 20 at 10:00 p.m. earlier due to weather.

SPP said they are not directing any interruptions of service at this time. The public should follow their local service provider’s directions regarding local outages, tips for conservation, and safety.