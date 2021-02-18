Southwest Power Pool no longer under energy emergency alert

(KTIV) - As of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Southwest Power Pool is no longer an energy emergency alert.

According to a post on SPP's Facebook page, due to continuing high loads and other implications of severe weather, it remains a period of conservative operations until 10 p.m. CT on Fb. 20.

This goes for the entire SPP authority area, which includes Nebraska, South Dakota and some of Iowa.

The SPP is a regional nonprofit corporation mandated by the federal government to ensure reliable supplies of power and adequate transmission infrastructure.

As a result of the record cold in the area, SPP initially issued an energy emergency alert asking residents to reserve energy.

Wednesday night, the energy emergency alert was at level 2, meaning rolling blackouts were not being ordered, but customers had to be prepared to be without power for 45 minutes or longer.