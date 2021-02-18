Temperatures continue to slowly improve

With some pockets of clearing taking place, temperatures have dropped back below zero for some of Siouxland after holding steady for most of the night.



A few of us could see some flurries early on where more of the cloud cover remains.



Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds and highs to be in the mid to upper teens.



Wind chills will likely be in the single digits in the afternoon with a bit more of a breeze in the afternoon.



Lows will again end up being near zero tonight before we climb into the low 20s tomorrow with more sunshine.



By Saturday the 30s will be within reach though our next system will be moving into the area.



Some light snow showers will be possible Saturday night into early Sunday.



Highs will continue to improve as we start next week with 40s likely from Monday into the middle of the week.



More on the improving temperature trend through the day on News 4.