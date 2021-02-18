Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

9:37 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ballard 66, Dallas Center-Grimes 55

Cedar Falls 78, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 48

Cedar Rapids, Washington 67, Waterloo, East 54

Creston 59, Clarke, Osceola 44

Dakota Valley, S.D. 68, Sioux City, East 60

Davenport, Central 52, Muscatine 46

Davenport, North 60, Bettendorf 44

Des Moines, East 80, Fort Dodge 67

Des Moines, Hoover 58, Des Moines, Lincoln 38

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 66, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 62

Dubuque, Hempstead 66, Iowa City Liberty High School 46

Dubuque, Senior 75, Iowa City High 43

Epworth, Western Dubuque 58, Iowa City West 57

North Polk, Alleman 64, Perry 21

Pleasant Valley 45, Central Clinton, DeWitt 25

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 68, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 53

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 71, Lewis Central 54

Sioux City, West 49, Spencer 48

Southeast Polk 53, Winterset 39

Vinton-Shellsburg 55, Benton Community 37

Class 1A Substate 1 District 1=

Semifinal=

Newell-Fonda 80, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 43

St. Mary’s, Remsen 59, South O’Brien, Paullina 27

Woodbury Central, Moville 53, River Valley, Correctionville 33

Class 1A Substate 1 District 2=

Semifinal=

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 62, Siouxland Christian 36

Class 1A Substate 2 District 3=

Semifinal=

Bishop Garrigan 74, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 38

Lake Mills 67, West Hancock, Britt 25

Class 1A Substate 2 District 4=

Semifinal=

Janesville 59, North Butler, Greene 37

West Fork, Sheffield 54, AGWSR, Ackley 34

Class 1A Substate 3 District 5=

Semifinal=

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 63, Tripoli 27

Class 1A Substate 3 District 6=

Semifinal=

Edgewood-Colesburg 72, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 52

South Winneshiek, Calmar 61, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 53

Class 1A Substate 4 District 7=

Semifinal=

Easton Valley 75, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 35

Wapello 71, Calamus-Wheatland 38

Class 1A Substate 4 District 8=

Semifinal=

Springville 56, Danville 51

Class 1A Substate 5 District 9=

Semifinal=

Alburnett 58, Belle Plaine 26

North Linn, Troy Mills 63, Hillcrest Academy 30

Class 1A Substate 5 District 10=

Semifinal=

Grundy Center 68, BCLUW, Conrad 31

Meskwaki Settlement School 55, North Tama, Traer 20

Class 1A Substate 6 District 11=

Semifinal=

Keota 64, North Mahaska, New Sharon 51

Montezuma 62, Lynnville-Sully 36

Class 1A Substate 6 District 12=

Semifinal=

Mount Ayr 50, Murray 47

Class 1A Substate 7 District 13=

Semifinal=

Earlham 80, Nodaway Valley 56

Martensdale-St. Marys 83, Lenox 45

Class 1A Substate 7 District 14=

Semifinal=

Riverside, Oakland 41, CAM, Anita 40

Tri-Center, Neola 75, Sidney 43

Class 1A Substate 8 District 15=

Semifinal=

Coon Rapids-Bayard 63, Ogden 46

Grand View Christian 81, Madrid 64

Class 1A Substate 8 District 16=

Semifinal=

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 58, Woodbine 51

Class 2A Substate 1 District 1=

Semifinal=

East Sac County 53, Ridge View 49

OA-BCIG 79, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 63

Class 2A Substate 1 District 2=

Semifinal=

Boyden-Hull 75, Hinton 45

Unity Christian 59, Cherokee, Washington 44

Class 2A Substate 2 District 3=

Semifinal=

Rock Valley 75, West Lyon, Inwood 65

Western Christian 59, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 42

Class 2A Substate 2 District 4=

Semifinal=

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 46, Alta-Aurelia 45

Class 2A Substate 3 District 5=

Semifinal=

Aplington-Parkersburg 68, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53

Forest City 43, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40, OT

Class 2A Substate 3 District 6=

Semifinal=

Denver 81, Sumner-Fredericksburg 61

New Hampton 60, Osage 58

Class 2A Substate 4 District 7=

Semifinal=

Beckman, Dyersville 58, Jesup 54

Waukon 57, North Fayette Valley 48

Class 2A Substate 4 District 8=

Semifinal=

Northeast, Goose Lake 42, Anamosa 31

West Branch 61, Tipton 40

Class 2A Substate 5 District 9=

Semifinal=

Camanche 67, Wilton 51

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 65, West Liberty 35

Class 2A Substate 5 District 10=

Semifinal=

Pekin 57, Mediapolis 36

West Burlington 78, Central Lee, Donnellson 61

Class 2A Substate 6 District 11=

Semifinal=

Albia 62, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 53

Pella Christian 76, Eldon Cardinal 58

Class 2A Substate 6 District 12=

Semifinal=

Des Moines Christian 73, Pleasantville 36

PCM, Monroe 42, Woodward-Granger 29

Class 2A Substate 7 District 13=

Semifinal=

Dike-New Hartford 73, East Marshall, LeGrand 47

Iowa Falls-Alden 47, Hudson 46

Class 2A Substate 7 District 14=

Semifinal=

Roland-Story, Story City 58, Southeast Valley 49

Class 2A Substate 8 District 15=

Semifinal=

Van Meter 64, Central Decatur, Leon 43

Class 2A Substate 8 District 16=

Semifinal=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 65, Clarinda 44

Treynor 80, Red Oak 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Urbandale 65, Marshalltown 31

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

