Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ballard 66, Dallas Center-Grimes 55
Cedar Falls 78, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 48
Cedar Rapids, Washington 67, Waterloo, East 54
Creston 59, Clarke, Osceola 44
Dakota Valley, S.D. 68, Sioux City, East 60
Davenport, Central 52, Muscatine 46
Davenport, North 60, Bettendorf 44
Des Moines, East 80, Fort Dodge 67
Des Moines, Hoover 58, Des Moines, Lincoln 38
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 66, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 62
Dubuque, Hempstead 66, Iowa City Liberty High School 46
Dubuque, Senior 75, Iowa City High 43
Epworth, Western Dubuque 58, Iowa City West 57
North Polk, Alleman 64, Perry 21
Pleasant Valley 45, Central Clinton, DeWitt 25
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 68, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 53
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 71, Lewis Central 54
Sioux City, West 49, Spencer 48
Southeast Polk 53, Winterset 39
Vinton-Shellsburg 55, Benton Community 37
Class 1A Substate 1 District 1=
Semifinal=
Newell-Fonda 80, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 43
St. Mary’s, Remsen 59, South O’Brien, Paullina 27
Woodbury Central, Moville 53, River Valley, Correctionville 33
Class 1A Substate 1 District 2=
Semifinal=
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 62, Siouxland Christian 36
Class 1A Substate 2 District 3=
Semifinal=
Bishop Garrigan 74, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 38
Lake Mills 67, West Hancock, Britt 25
Class 1A Substate 2 District 4=
Semifinal=
Janesville 59, North Butler, Greene 37
West Fork, Sheffield 54, AGWSR, Ackley 34
Class 1A Substate 3 District 5=
Semifinal=
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 63, Tripoli 27
Class 1A Substate 3 District 6=
Semifinal=
Edgewood-Colesburg 72, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 52
South Winneshiek, Calmar 61, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 53
Class 1A Substate 4 District 7=
Semifinal=
Easton Valley 75, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 35
Wapello 71, Calamus-Wheatland 38
Class 1A Substate 4 District 8=
Semifinal=
Springville 56, Danville 51
Class 1A Substate 5 District 9=
Semifinal=
Alburnett 58, Belle Plaine 26
North Linn, Troy Mills 63, Hillcrest Academy 30
Class 1A Substate 5 District 10=
Semifinal=
Grundy Center 68, BCLUW, Conrad 31
Meskwaki Settlement School 55, North Tama, Traer 20
Class 1A Substate 6 District 11=
Semifinal=
Keota 64, North Mahaska, New Sharon 51
Montezuma 62, Lynnville-Sully 36
Class 1A Substate 6 District 12=
Semifinal=
Mount Ayr 50, Murray 47
Class 1A Substate 7 District 13=
Semifinal=
Earlham 80, Nodaway Valley 56
Martensdale-St. Marys 83, Lenox 45
Class 1A Substate 7 District 14=
Semifinal=
Riverside, Oakland 41, CAM, Anita 40
Tri-Center, Neola 75, Sidney 43
Class 1A Substate 8 District 15=
Semifinal=
Coon Rapids-Bayard 63, Ogden 46
Grand View Christian 81, Madrid 64
Class 1A Substate 8 District 16=
Semifinal=
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 58, Woodbine 51
Class 2A Substate 1 District 1=
Semifinal=
East Sac County 53, Ridge View 49
OA-BCIG 79, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 63
Class 2A Substate 1 District 2=
Semifinal=
Boyden-Hull 75, Hinton 45
Unity Christian 59, Cherokee, Washington 44
Class 2A Substate 2 District 3=
Semifinal=
Rock Valley 75, West Lyon, Inwood 65
Western Christian 59, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 42
Class 2A Substate 2 District 4=
Semifinal=
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 46, Alta-Aurelia 45
Class 2A Substate 3 District 5=
Semifinal=
Aplington-Parkersburg 68, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53
Forest City 43, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40, OT
Class 2A Substate 3 District 6=
Semifinal=
Denver 81, Sumner-Fredericksburg 61
New Hampton 60, Osage 58
Class 2A Substate 4 District 7=
Semifinal=
Beckman, Dyersville 58, Jesup 54
Waukon 57, North Fayette Valley 48
Class 2A Substate 4 District 8=
Semifinal=
Northeast, Goose Lake 42, Anamosa 31
West Branch 61, Tipton 40
Class 2A Substate 5 District 9=
Semifinal=
Camanche 67, Wilton 51
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 65, West Liberty 35
Class 2A Substate 5 District 10=
Semifinal=
Pekin 57, Mediapolis 36
West Burlington 78, Central Lee, Donnellson 61
Class 2A Substate 6 District 11=
Semifinal=
Albia 62, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 53
Pella Christian 76, Eldon Cardinal 58
Class 2A Substate 6 District 12=
Semifinal=
Des Moines Christian 73, Pleasantville 36
PCM, Monroe 42, Woodward-Granger 29
Class 2A Substate 7 District 13=
Semifinal=
Dike-New Hartford 73, East Marshall, LeGrand 47
Iowa Falls-Alden 47, Hudson 46
Class 2A Substate 7 District 14=
Semifinal=
Roland-Story, Story City 58, Southeast Valley 49
Class 2A Substate 8 District 15=
Semifinal=
Van Meter 64, Central Decatur, Leon 43
Class 2A Substate 8 District 16=
Semifinal=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 65, Clarinda 44
Treynor 80, Red Oak 44
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Urbandale 65, Marshalltown 31
