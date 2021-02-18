Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Christian 55, Aberdeen Roncalli 45
Burke 71, Wagner 58
Canistota 55, Irene-Wakonda 40
Corsica/Stickney 68, Hanson 58
Dakota Valley 68, Sioux City, East, Iowa 60
Dupree 66, Newell 44
Lake Preston 52, Colman-Egan 44
Leola/Frederick 66, North Central Co-Op 30
Lower Brule 74, Philip 40
Madison 61, Beresford 33
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 75, Parkston 54
North Border 72, Hillsboro/Central Valley, N.D. 47
Potter County 61, Ipswich 37
Redfield 64, Webster 37
Sioux Falls Christian 58, Harrisburg 57, OT
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 65, Sioux Falls Washington 62
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 71, Brandon Valley 58
Tiospa Zina Tribal 60, Britton-Hecla 30
Vermillion 65, Flandreau 49
Waubay/Summit 64, Northwestern 32
West Central 61, McCook Central/Montrose 43
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Roncalli 39, Aberdeen Christian 23
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 51, Kimball/White Lake 28
Bridgewater-Emery 63, DeSmet 47
Centerville 55, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 14
Custer 62, Lead-Deadwood 25
Dell Rapids 51, Madison 46
Ethan 61, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 36
Faulkton 53, Sully Buttes 47
Hanson 55, Chamberlain 50
Hill City 71, Rapid City Christian 63
Howard 65, Viborg-Hurley 55
Ipswich 55, Potter County 47
Lemmon 76, McIntosh 24
Leola/Frederick 39, North Central Co-Op 36
McCook Central/Montrose 72, Chester 25
Newell 54, Dupree 49
Parkston 54, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42
Scotland 45, Canistota 32
Sioux Falls Washington 64, Brandon Valley 44
Sturgis Brown 54, Hot Springs 36
Tea Area 70, Parker 40
Tri-Valley 57, Lennox 38
Vermillion 55, Irene-Wakonda 53
West Central 54, Baltic 30
Wolsey-Wessington 58, Hitchcock-Tulare 57
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/