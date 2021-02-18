Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

New
9:33 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Christian 55, Aberdeen Roncalli 45

Burke 71, Wagner 58

Canistota 55, Irene-Wakonda 40

Corsica/Stickney 68, Hanson 58

Dakota Valley 68, Sioux City, East, Iowa 60

Dupree 66, Newell 44

Lake Preston 52, Colman-Egan 44

Leola/Frederick 66, North Central Co-Op 30

Lower Brule 74, Philip 40

Madison 61, Beresford 33

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 75, Parkston 54

North Border 72, Hillsboro/Central Valley, N.D. 47

Potter County 61, Ipswich 37

Redfield 64, Webster 37

Sioux Falls Christian 58, Harrisburg 57, OT

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 65, Sioux Falls Washington 62

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 71, Brandon Valley 58

Tiospa Zina Tribal 60, Britton-Hecla 30

Vermillion 65, Flandreau 49

Waubay/Summit 64, Northwestern 32

West Central 61, McCook Central/Montrose 43

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Roncalli 39, Aberdeen Christian 23

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 51, Kimball/White Lake 28

Bridgewater-Emery 63, DeSmet 47

Centerville 55, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 14

Custer 62, Lead-Deadwood 25

Dell Rapids 51, Madison 46

Ethan 61, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 36

Faulkton 53, Sully Buttes 47

Hanson 55, Chamberlain 50

Hill City 71, Rapid City Christian 63

Howard 65, Viborg-Hurley 55

Ipswich 55, Potter County 47

Lemmon 76, McIntosh 24

Leola/Frederick 39, North Central Co-Op 36

McCook Central/Montrose 72, Chester 25

Newell 54, Dupree 49

Parkston 54, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42

Scotland 45, Canistota 32

Sioux Falls Washington 64, Brandon Valley 44

Sturgis Brown 54, Hot Springs 36

Tea Area 70, Parker 40

Tri-Valley 57, Lennox 38

Vermillion 55, Irene-Wakonda 53

West Central 54, Baltic 30

Wolsey-Wessington 58, Hitchcock-Tulare 57

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content