US reporter held by al-Qaida-linked group in Syria released

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian opposition media say an American journalist has been released, six months after he was captured and held by an al-Qaida-linked militant group in northwestern Syria. Bilal Abdul Kareem, a native of Mount Vernon, New York, has been living in the rebel-held Syrian northwest since 2012, reporting on the Syrian government military campaigns against the rebels. He had been taken by the militants last August, following a report he did about torture in the prisons of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the al-Qaida-linked group that dominates the area. Local prominent figures had appealed to the militants to release him.