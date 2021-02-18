US says it’s ready to join talks to resume Iran nuclear deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it’s ready to join talks with Iran and world powers to discuss a return to the 2015 nuclear deal. It’s also reversed the Trump administration’s determination that all U.N. sanctions against Iran had been restored and eased stringent restrictions on the domestic travel of Iranian diplomats posted to the United Nations. The State Department says the U.S. would accept an invitation from the European Union to attend a meeting of the participants in the original agreement. Such an invitation has not yet been issued but is expected shortly, following discussions earlier Thursday between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his British, French and German counterparts.