SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This year's Sioux City St. Patrick's Day Parade has been canceled.

The announcement was made Tuesday on the parade's Facebook page.

"We are hopeful that we will return with a bigger and better event, where everyone can celebrate safely, in 2022," said the parade's Facebook post.

This is the second time the parade's been canceled due to COVID-19. The 2020 Sioux City St. Patrick's Day was canceled as well.