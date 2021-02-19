Biden to visit Mich. vaccine plant as winter throws a curve

WASHINGTON (AP) — Extreme winter weather is dealing the first major setback to the Biden administration’s planned swift rollout of coronavirus vaccines just as the national vaccination campaign was hitting its stride. The disruptions caused by frigid temperatures, snow and ice left the White House scrambling to work with states to make up “lost ground.” The setback came as President Joe Biden was set to visit a Pfizer vaccine manufacturing plant near Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Friday. The president’s trip itself had been pushed back a day due to wintry weather in the nation’s capital. The president was set to meet with workers at the plant who are producing one of the two federally-approved COVID-19 shots.