Briar Cliff University and St. Luke’s College sign articulation agreement for Respiratory Care major

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Briar Cliff University and St. Luke's College - UnityPoint Health met Friday morning to sign a articulation agreement.

The agreement will be for a Bachelor's Degree program in Respiratory Care.



The program will be the third of its kind, joining the Radiologic Technology and Medical Laboratory Sciences programs.



Students will begin their education at Briar Cliff then receive specialized training at St. Luke's, ultimately graduating with a degree from Briar Cliff.



Dr. Robert Loch, Provost for St. Luke's College, says Respiratory Care Specialists have always been sought after and are the unsung heroes of healthcare.

"This is going to provide and shine a light on that profession along with COVID and all the respiratory illnesses that have come from that COVID situation, this is the type of profession that essential to help that population and that's why this is the perfect timing for this type of collaboration, "said Robert Loch, Provost at St. Luke's College.

Briar Cliff's Dr. Todd Knealing says this agreement will allow students to better serve the community.

"Really important for our community that they'll be able to support those individuals more appropriately and effectively, "said Dr. Todd Knealing, VP for Academic and Student Affairs.

The program will be offered beginning in the Fall.