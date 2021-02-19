Continuing to warm up this weekend with light snow by Sunday

Areas of patchy fog will be possible this morning, particularly in northwest Iowa north of Sioux City.



We will have some cloud cover around early on but clearing will set in as we get into the late morning hours and the afternoon looks mostly sunny.



Temperatures will continue to improve as we end up in the low to mid 20s by the afternoon with a south wind at 5 to 10 miles per hour.



Cloud cover will increase overnight with patchy fog possible once again.



Lows will be near ten degrees with a recovery to near 30 degrees by Saturday afternoon.



Cloud cover will remain in place with snow possibly starting up Saturday night.



Light snow becomes more likely on Sunday with many of us ending up near an inch by the time it wraps up late Sunday afternoon with a little more possible in eastern Siouxland.



More on the warming temperatures and the weekend snow chances through the day on News 4.



