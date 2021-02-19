Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE

Harrison County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, northeast and southeast

Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… Visibility could vary considerably within

the advisory area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

&&