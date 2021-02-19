Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST

Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE
Shelby County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.
* WHEN…Until noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… Visibility could vary considerably within
the advisory area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&