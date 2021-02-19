EU to double COVAX vaccine funding to 1 billion euros

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive commission plans to double its contribution to the World Health Organization’s COVAX program. An EU official who spoke anonymously told The Associated Pres that European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen will make the announcement later Friday during a meeting of the leaders of the Group of Seven economic powers. The contribution will bring the EU’s commitment to the global initiative to deliver vaccines to poor nations to $1.2 billion. The EU is one of the leading donors to COVAX, which has missed a goal of starting vaccination in poor countries at the same time that doses were rolled out in rich countries.