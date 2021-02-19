Ex-NFL player Kellen Winslow II faces 14 years for assaults

VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II has agreed to accept a 14-year prison sentence for raping a homeless woman and assaulting two other women. Winslow on Friday agreed to changes to a previous guilty plea in order to avoid a potential 18-year sentence. A judge in San Diego County approved the deal. Winslow was convicted in 2019 of raping a 58-year-old homeless woman in Encinitas. He later pleaded guilty to two other attacks. Winslow was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2004 and also played for the Buccaneers, Patriots and Jets. His last NFL season was in 2013.