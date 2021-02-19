Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Central 72, Sioux Falls Lincoln 70
Belle Fourche 60, Faith 56
Burke 71, Alcester-Hudson 66
Castlewood 76, Estelline/Hendricks 43
Dakota Valley 79, Madison 49
Dell Rapids 57, Lennox 52
Dell Rapids St. Mary 64, Baltic 49
Elkton-Lake Benton 57, Deubrook 48
Gregory 69, Bon Homme 49
Groton Area 67, Deuel 56
Hamlin 64, Britton-Hecla 28
Jones County 70, Bennett County 65
Lemmon 61, Harding County 52
Leola/Frederick 60, Herreid/Selby Area 58
Lyman 64, Kadoka Area 34
Menno 51, Scotland 39
Parker 53, Bridgewater-Emery 51
Platte-Geddes 57, Wagner 48
Potter County 83, Highmore-Harrold 57
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 60, Pierre 38
Stanley County 60, Langford 53
Tea Area 86, Elk Point-Jefferson 57
Timber Lake 71, McIntosh 30
Tiospa Zina Tribal 65, Milbank 59
Tri-Valley 53, Beresford 44
Wall 69, Edgemont 49
Watertown 54, Brookings 40
Wessington Springs 67, James Valley Christian 31
West Central 74, Chamberlain 49
White River 92, New Underwood 28
Winner 81, Mobridge-Pollock 76
Yankton 53, Mitchell 44
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Central 47, Sioux Falls Lincoln 33
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 61, Marty Indian 44
Belle Fourche 51, Faith 30
Bon Homme 53, Gayville-Volin 35
Burke 49, Alcester-Hudson 39
Centerville 48, Irene-Wakonda 45
Dakota Valley 63, Madison 25
Deubrook 57, Elkton-Lake Benton 43
Florence/Henry 76, Langford 24
Groton Area 55, Deuel 30
Hamlin 58, Britton-Hecla 23
Hill City 55, Wall 40
Howard 62, Warner 35
James Valley Christian 45, Wessington Springs 41
Jones County 71, Bennett County 56
Kadoka Area 44, Lyman 39
Lower Brule 69, Tiospa Zina Tribal 54
McCook Central/Montrose 67, Sioux Valley 45
Mitchell 53, Yankton 26
Newell 45, Timber Lake 44
North Central Co-Op 55, Sunshine Bible Academy 33
Rapid City Stevens 64, Lakota Tech 44
Redfield 53, Webster 20
Sioux Falls Christian 64, Canton 31
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 48, Pierre 45
Sisseton 59, Clark/Willow Lake 52
St. Thomas More 57, Hot Springs 19
Sturgis Brown 49, Douglas 29
Tea Area 54, Elk Point-Jefferson 29
Tri-Valley 56, Beresford 36
Upton, Wyo. 63, Lead-Deadwood 36
Wagner 58, Platte-Geddes 23
Watertown 51, Brookings 29
White River 79, Philip 37
Winner 71, Mobridge-Pollock 37
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/