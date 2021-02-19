Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ainsworth 58, Cody-Kilgore 35
Alliance 53, Sidney 47
Amherst 51, Broken Bow 40
Ansley-Litchfield 54, Pleasanton 45
Aquinas 62, Columbus Scotus 49
Arapahoe 57, Alma 36
Archbishop Bergan 44, West Point-Beemer 40
Ashland-Greenwood 57, Malcolm 49
Aurora 72, Holdrege 47
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 77, Pender 30
Beatrice 57, Waverly 33
Bellevue West 83, Omaha Central 75, OT
Bertrand 48, Cambridge 31
Blue Hill 53, Heartland Lutheran 27
Boone Central/Newman Grove 74, Crofton 33
Bridgeport 81, Perkins County 51
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 56, Meridian 24
Burwell 71, CWC 27
Centennial 34, Wilber-Clatonia 32
Central City 73, Columbus Lakeview 58
Central Valley 71, Riverside 52
Centura 59, Hastings St. Cecilia 44
Chase County 79, Sutherland 40
Clarkson/Leigh 61, David City 38
Conestoga 60, Weeping Water 48
Cross County 67, Friend 41
Deshler 57, Lawrence-Nelson 48
Doniphan-Trumbull 70, Arcadia-Loup City 54
Dundy County-Stratton 70, Medicine Valley 43
Elkhorn 48, Omaha Roncalli 43
Elkhorn North 63, Hastings 58
Elm Creek 64, Hi-Line 28
Exeter/Milligan 51, Dorchester 31
Fairbury 42, Falls City 41
Franklin 48, Red Cloud 45
Freeman 58, Sterling 37
Gordon/Rushville 75, Valentine 35
Grand Island Central Catholic 50, St. Paul 31
Hemingford 64, Crawford 27
Hitchcock County 63, South Platte 27
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 73, Plainview 26
Johnson-Brock 37, Mead 35
Kearney Catholic 39, Adams Central 36
Lincoln Christian 46, Bishop Neumann 37
Lincoln Lutheran 57, Boys Town 40
Lincoln Northeast 84, Norfolk 63
Lincoln Pius X 74, Grand Island 53
Lincoln Southeast 71, Omaha Burke 59
Loomis 57, Maxwell 45
Maywood-Hayes Center 77, Southwest 44
McCool Junction 70, Giltner 29
Milford 66, Syracuse 50
Millard North 73, Kearney 43
Millard South 54, Omaha North 25
Mitchell 74, Kimball 27
Mullen 65, Wauneta-Palisade 26
North Platte St. Patrick’s 58, Paxton 27
Ogallala 80, Gothenburg 51
Omaha Benson 66, Omaha Northwest 63
Omaha Concordia 53, Arlington 47
Omaha Westside 59, Gretna 37
Ord 48, Ravenna 43
Osceola 63, High Plains Community 19
Palmyra 74, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 40
Papillion-LaVista 53, Lincoln East 41
Papillion-LaVista South 73, Columbus 36
Parkview Christian 56, Diller-Odell 40
Plattsmouth 51, Omaha Gross Catholic 37
Potter-Dix 76, Minatare 22
Sandhills Valley 77, Hyannis 55
Sandhills/Thedford 64, Brady 33
Schuyler 53, Raymond Central 40
Shelby/Rising City 56, East Butler 37
Shelton 44, Silver Lake 34
Sioux City, West, Iowa 75, South Sioux City 62
Spalding Academy 52, St. Edward 35
Stanton 48, Tri County Northeast 47
Summerland 51, Boyd County 45
Sutton 70, Superior 37
Tekamah-Herman 61, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 58
Tri County 68, Lewiston 34
Wakefield 71, Homer 40
Wallace 72, Creek Valley 51
Walthill 98, Nebraska Lutheran 86
Wausa 42, Bloomfield 39
Wisner-Pilger 57, Madison 35
Wood River 53, Kenesaw 48
Wynot 45, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Gibbon vs. Overton, ccd.
Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha South, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Fremont 86, Lincoln North Star 77
Gretna 46, Omaha Westside 40, OT
Lincoln Pius X 60, Grand Island 4
Lincoln Southwest 43, Lincoln High 37
Millard North 46, Kearney 33
Millard South 74, Omaha North 22
Omaha Benson 62, Omaha Northwest 46
Omaha Burke 56, Lincoln Southeast 34
Omaha Central 74, Bellevue West 61
Papillion-LaVista 55, Lincoln East 47
Papillion-LaVista South 45, Columbus 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha South, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/