GOP’s Thune says Trump allies engaging in ‘cancel culture’

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Republican Sen. John Thune is criticizing activists and party leaders for engaging in “cancel culture” by rushing to censure GOP senators for voting to convict former President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial. The Senate’s No. 2 Republican said Thursday that although he voted to acquit Trump last week, Republicans who found him guilty of inciting the attack on the U.S. Capitol should not be censured for taking a “vote of conscience.” He also discussed Republicans’ priorities under President Joe Biden, the proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package and upcoming primary battles within his own party.