Gunfire in Somali capital ahead of protest over delayed vote

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s government and opposition leaders say gunfire erupted overnight in the capital, Mogadishu, ahead of a protest on Friday over the delayed national election. Fresh gunfire has been heard as some people begin marching. President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed is under pressure as the Feb. 8 election date came and went without resolution of issues related to how the vote is conducted in the Horn of Africa nation. His government says “armed militia” attacked a military post but was repulsed. But two former Somali presidents say the government raided the hotel where they were staying ahead of the protest.