Irwin scores 17 in 4th, No. 23 SDSU women beat NDSU 86-78

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Tylee Irwin scored 17 of her career-high 25 points in the fourth quarter, Paiton Burckhard had 16 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, and No. 23 South Dakota State beat North Dakota State 86-78 to extend its winning streak to 15 games. South Dakota State took the lead for good during a 14-0 run in the first quarter — with six points from Tori Nelson. Irwin was 4-of-5 shooting in the fourth, including three 3-pointers, and 6 of 7 at the free-throw line. Myah Selland added 10 points for South Dakota State. Irwin was 8 of 10 from the free-throw line as the Jackrabbits hit 25 of 36. Heaven Hamling scored 23 points with five 3-pointers for North Dakota State.