Israel says Equatorial Guinea to move embassy to Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Equatorial Guinea will move its embassy to Jerusalem in the latest sign of improving ties with African nations. It would become the third country to move its embassy to the contested city, after the United States and Guatemala. Kosovo and Malawi have also announced plans to open embassies in Jerusalem. Israel captured east Jerusalem in the 1967 war and annexed it in a move not recognized internationally. The Palestinians want east Jerusalem to be the capital of their future state. Because of the city’s contested status, most countries maintain embassies in Tel Aviv.