Jet crash in Montgomery leaves two dead

MONTGOMERY, AL (NBC) - A jet crash in Montgomery, Alabama has left two people dead.

According to the Montgomery regional airport director the jet went down in a wooded area near the airport.

The director said it was a training fighter jet based out of Columbus, Mississippi en route to Tallahassee.

The air force base in Columbus has yet to confirm the crash, but military officials were spotted at the scene.

No word on the total number of people onboard or what may have led to the deadly accident.