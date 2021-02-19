Judge says lawyer who killed her son also tracked Sotomayor

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in New Jersey says the lawyer who killed her son and seriously wounded her husband also had been tracking Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. U.S. District Judge Esther Salas said FBI agents discovered the information in a locker belonging to the lawyer, Roy Den Hollander. Salas told CBS News’ “60 Minutes” that FBI agents found a gun, ammunition and “a manila folder with a workup on” Sotomayor. The segment is scheduled for broadcast Sunday, but a portion of the interview aired Friday on “CBS This Morning.” Both the Supreme Court and the FBI declined to comment Friday.