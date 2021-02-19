‘Kimye’ is no more: Kardashian files to divorce West

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kim Kardashian West has filed for divorce from Kanye West after 6 1/2 years of marriage. Court records show Kardashian filed for divorce Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court. The impending end of “Kimye” brings a close to one of the most famous celebrity unions of the 21st century, between a reality TV superstar and a hip hop and fashion mega-mogul. They have four young children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The two married in Italy in 2014. It was the first marriage for the 43-year-old West, and the third for the 40-year-old Kardashian.