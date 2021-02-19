Lincoln man sentenced for vandalism to synagogue

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 22-year-old man who spray-painted swastikas and racial epithets on a Lincoln synagogue was sentenced Friday to a year in jail. Before his sentencing, Noah Miller apologized to the Jewish community. He said he was motivated by money, not hate, claiming that a Jewish man paid him to do it. Miller pleaded no contest to criminal mischief enhanced as a hate crime and attempted possession of methamphetamine. He was sentenced to another six months on the drug charge. Members of the South Street Temple discovered the vandalism on Jan. 15. A door had to be replaced at a cost of $2,333.