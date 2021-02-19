Low temps mean high heating bills, here’s how a local organization can help you pay

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Low temperatures mean high heating bills, but not everyone has the extra funds to pay for those bills.

Community Action Agency Executive Director, Jean Logan says they are expecting to see a major increase of people needing assistance once they start receiving their energy bill for this month.

Logan says thankfully, the agency offers a Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP.

LIHEAP is a federally-funded program put in place to assist low income families pay for home heating by making a one-time payment to their heating utility vendor.

"It's going to be brutal, even if you turn down your heat I think bills are going to be way beyond what you normally budget for because it has been so frigid, and I'm glad to have the opportunity to say we might have the ability to help people with that," said Jean Logan, Executive Director.

Logan says in Woodbury County alone, they've helped about 3,600 households with the LIHEAP program.

For more information on how to apply for the program click here.