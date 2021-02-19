Murder charge dropped against Al Sharpton’s half-brother

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Rev. Al Sharpton’s half-brother has been cleared of a capital murder charge in Alabama. Court records made public Thursday show a grand jury refused to indict the Rev. Kenneth Glasgow over a 2018 fatal shooting that police said was committed by a man he was driving. Dothan police had said Glasgow drove Jamie Townes to look for his stolen car. Police say Townes shot 23-year-old Breunia Jennings, believing she was the thief. Glasgow is an Alabama activist. He said Friday that he was thankful grand jurors saw the truth. Glasgow has said he had only offered Townes a ride.