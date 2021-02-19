NCAA to allow 25% fan capacity at March Madness games

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (CNN) — Get your brackets ready, March Madness is happening this year and some fans will be allowed to watch it in person.

The NCAA announced Friday fans will be allowed into all 67 games of the Men’s College Basketball Tournament.

The arenas will only be allowed to fill up to 25 percent capacity.

The number of fans allowed will depend on how many players, staff, coaches and their families are present.

Everyone will be required to wear face masks and keep distant from others.

Also this year, no traveling between games will be necessary because they all take place in and around Indianapolis.

This marks the first college basketball tournament since 2019, as it was canceled in 2020.