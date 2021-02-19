Officials investigate suspicious package at Line 3 protests

CARLTON, Minn. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a protester allegedly threw a suspicious package at the construction site for the Enbridge Energy Line 3 replacement pipeline. A bomb squad was called to the area on Friday, but there were no immediate details. Enbridge says the company has evacuated the area and shut down its pipelines out of an abundance of caution. It was not immediately clear how many protesters were in the area, or how many people were evacuated. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says there were no immediate arrests. A protest group said on Facebook that there were no explosives.