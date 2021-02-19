GOP infighting in post-Trump era threatens California recall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Republican hopes of ousting Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in California could be threatened by bitter infighting within the state GOP. A string of skirmishes between long-feuding conservatives and moderates are expected at an online state Republican convention that starts Friday. Those divisions only have intensified in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s presidency. Fights are expected over whether state Republicans should pick a new leader, or censure GOP Rep. David Valadao for voting to impeach Trump. Meanwhile, organizers behind a potential recall election that could remove Newsom from office say they have collected enough petition signatures to qualify for the ballot, though the count is unofficial.