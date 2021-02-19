Spanish PM censures rioting in split with coalition partner

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s prime minister says recent violent street protests over the imprisonment of a rapper are “inadmissible.” The comments accentuated a rift with his coalition government’s junior partner. Three consecutive nights of rioting this week have ignited a heated debate over the limits of free speech in Spain and a political storm over the use of violence by both the rapper’s supporters and the police. Senior members of the coalition’s junior partner, the far-left United We Can party, have spoken out in support of the protesters and criticized police after a protester lost an eye, allegedly due to a foam bullet fired by riot police.