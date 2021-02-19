Thailand’s prime minister survives no-confidence vote

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has survived a no-confidence vote in parliament amid allegations that his government mismanaged the economy, bungled the provision of COVID-19 vaccines, abused human rights and fostered corruption. Nine other ministers also survived the vote. It marked the second no-confidence test Prayuth’s government has faced since taking office in July 2019, following a contested election after Prayuth seized power in a 2014 coup as the army chief. He’s accused of deepening divisions by using the monarchy as a shield against criticism of his government. A student-led protest movement has campaigned since last year for him to step down. They want the constitution to be amended to make it more democratic and the monarchy reformed.