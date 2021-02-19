VIRUS DIARY: It’s mud, mud everywhere in UK’s 3rd lockdown

LONDON (AP) — Britain has endured almost 120,000 coronavirus deaths and residents face both a more contagious virus variant and a lockdown with no end yet in sight. Making matters worse, all this is coming in the middle of Britain’s mud season, a time also known as winter. With entertainment venues closed, pretty much the only activity allowed is a walk or a run, rain or no rain. But farmers across the country are upset over the hordes of trekkers who, in their efforts to avoid sodden right-of-way paths, trample over corn, barley and wheat crops, creating mud highways 25 feet wide.