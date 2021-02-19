Wayne, NE restaurant celebrates 23rd anniversary during COVID-19 pandemic

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - In 1998, Tacos and More opened its doors in Wayne, Nebraska.

They've been open for over two decades, and like most restaurants, they've had to adjust their strategy to keep themselves going through the pandemic.

"We have like taco kits that you can take home, make your stuff at home. That way you won’t have to go through the drive-thru. We’ve had a food truck. We went to small little towns that maybe don’t have a restaurant or that are neighboring towns that normally come to Wayne," said Sandra Gathje, owner of the restaurant.

Gathje said that the pandemic has made them think outside the box, making her and her husband better business owners. She said the community has really stepped up to help them make it through these tough times.

"It’s amazing the number of loyal customers that you have. Even though they don’t come in, they will call in, they will come thru the drive thru, we will deliver also which has helped a lot. So yeah a lot of Wayne people and local people have been real loyal customers."

Gathje said business has been challenging, but she's thankful they still have their doors open. The thing she is most looking forward to in the future is the pandemic being over.