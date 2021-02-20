Afghan police: 3 separate Kabul explosions kill 5, wound 2

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A police official says three separate explosions in the Afghan capital Kabul have killed at least five people and wounded two others amid a surge in violence in the war-torn country. A police spokesman says the first two explosions Saturday took place 15 minutes apart and a third targeting a police vehicle took place two hours later. No group immediately claimed responsibility. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the explosions. The majority of bomb attacks in the capital Kabul in recent months have been sticky bombs, explosive devices with magnets that are attached to vehicles and detonated by remote control or timer.