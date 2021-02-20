France: Protesters oppose move to disband anti-migrant group

PARIS (AP) — Dozens of people have rallied in Paris to support an anti-migrant group which is fighting for survival amid a French government order to dissolve it. An Associated Press reporter saw around 200 protesters at Saturday’s demonstration for the group Generation Identity. It was largely peaceful. A counter-demonstration took place in southern Paris. Generation Identity has influence throughout France and beyond. It contends its members are whistle-blowers on a mission to preserve French and European civilization, seen as undermined by newcomers, notably Muslims. Critics contend it is a militia espousing a racist cause. France’s interior minister this month announced this month the start of proceedings to dissolve Generation Identity.