Feb. 20: Iowa reports over 23,000 more vaccines delivered, over 137,000 people have completed their vaccine series

(KTIV) - A total of 531,970 vaccine doses have been administered to Iowa residents. Of those administered doses, 324,152 were Moderna and 229,276 were Pfizer.

According to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, 137,385 people have completed their vaccine series.

As vaccinations continue across the state, total COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped to 238, a decrease of three since Feb. 19.

Between 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday, Iowa health officials reported 558 confirmed positive cases across the state, bringing the state's total cases to 331,622.

Of those who have tested positive, 308,714 have recovered, an increase of 1,118 recoveries since Friday.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (308,714) and the number of deaths (5,336) from the total number of cases (358,957) shows there are currently 44,907 active positive cases in the state.

In Iowa, there were 2,257 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 3,946,431 people have been tested for COVID-19.

The numbers in today's report reflect a change in how Iowa reports its COVID-19 information. For more about the change click here.