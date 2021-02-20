Feb. 20: South Dakota reports nearly 9% of state’s 16 and older population vaccinated

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials are reporting 60,400 people in the state have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series.

This means an estimated 8.75% of South Dakota's 16 and older population has been fully vaccinated. The state's COVID-19 dashboard shows about 17% of the state's 16 and older population has received at least one dose.

So far, South Dakota has administered 180,296 vaccines, with 95,254 being Moderna and 85,042 being Pfizer.

On Feb. 20, health officials reported 147 more COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, 103 of them were confirmed. Currently, 1,997 active virus cases are in the state.

Out of the 111,165 cases reported in South Dakota, 107,309 have recovered. A total of 95 patients are hospitalized due to the virus.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,859 virus-related deaths have been reported in South Dakota.