Irwin scores 31, carries No. 23 South Dakota State women

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Tylee Irwin scored a career-high 31 points on Saturday night to help No. 23 South Dakota State complete the road sweep of North Dakota State 69-60. Irwin passed the 1,000-point milestone on a 3-pointer with 7:59 left in the fourth quarter and set a career high for the second straight night. She made 11 of 15 from the field, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and made all five foul shots. It was South Dakota State’s 16th straight win, clinching the No. 1 seed in the Summit League tournament and at least a share of the regular season title. Ryan Cobbins had 16 points for North Dakota State.