Italian vessels rescue 47 migrants after small boat capsizes

ROME (AP) — Italy’s coast guard and border police have rescued 47 migrants whose small wooden boat capsized in the Mediterranean Sea south of a tiny Italian island. The coast guard said in a statement that migrants were being transferred to the Italian vessels when the boat overturned early Saturday some 15 miles south of Lampedusa island. After tossing life vests into the water, coast guard and police officers helped the struggling travelers aboard. A coast guard helicopter based in Sicily and other coast guard and border police motorboats searched the area in case anyone was missing. Italian state radio says five people were possibly missing but that there was no official confirmation.